mid day editorial: It's better to nip crime in the bud

This paper ran a disturbing front page story on the weekend. It cited how, for several months, the Mumbra Police have been at their wits' end over bikes and scooters going missing from various parts of the suburban township. Last week, however, the police tracked the culprits, who were a gang of 10- to 15-year-olds.

All the nine boys who were apprehended by the police were minors. All of them hail from poor families in Mumbra and they are passionate about bikes and just wanted to ride them for fun. While the boys have been put in a home, what is worrying is that a couple of parents are in denial about their boys being involved in the theft.

The report said that Mumbra residents had complained to the police about rash driving by young children, who didn't have a driving licence. A social activist in the area had even said that many children here start riding bikes when they are as young as 12.

Most of these kids have not been to school. There is also the prospect that this crime may be a stepping stone for them and it may escalate to bigger crimes once they are out of this home. Parents need to pay much closer attention to what their children have been doing. They may not know about the crime, as it is natural these children will hide this from their parents. But, as a parent, they must try to investigate and question their children in case they suspect an unusual pattern in their behaviour.

It is unacceptable that 10-year-olds are riding bikes, putting not only themselves, but also other bikers and pedestrians in danger. Report them, if you suspect it's an underage boy riding a bike.

Finally, much more social awareness, sustained campaigns, and acceptance rather than denial by parents, can counter this menace. The bike robberies are not all innocent fun, it has grave ramifications for the future.

