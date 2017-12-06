mid day editorial: Let's ride towards a healthy Mumbai

It has been just three days since Mumbai's first weekend cycling track opened, and plans are on for the second one from Nariman Point to Worli Seaface to open the coming Sunday

It has been just three days since Mumbai's first weekend cycling track opened, and plans are on for the second one from Nariman Point to Worli Seaface to open the coming Sunday. The cycling track will be operational on Sundays, between 6 am and 11 am. The authorities will set aside a 3.5-km-wide track on the road for cycles. A report in the paper detailed how the cycle track will work. Red plastic cones will be used to barricade the route to avoid any problem with vehicular traffic. Citizens can bring their bicycles to ride on the track. Or, there is a rent a bike service at select spots.

We think there is a lot going for this idea, never mind the sceptics. This is a good initiative for a city where cyclists are invisible, if you do not count your resident milkman, and those are disappearing too. The fact that a small part of the road will be cordoned off on Sunday mornings should be welcomed by Mumbaikars. This is a healthy initiative and one needs to give the BMC all the support to make this work.

Besides using the track, Mumbaikars must ensure that vehicles do not breach the plastic cone perimeter. Respect that line. Do not try to park motorbikes, or litter or throw metal, plastic bottles or glass pieces, which can pose a threat to the cyclists. Cyclists all over Mumbai rued the fact that they could not find a place to cycle. Now that they have a sliver of space, the city should celebrate it rather than desecrate it. Not only is it the eco-friendly way to go, but it's an exciting development for this 'cardio conscious' city. Head out any morning and you will see that the running bug has bitten Mumbai, and a number of long-distance running events have given a competitive twist to the boom. Let us now see a cycle culture pervade this city too. More power to pedals.

