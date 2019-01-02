mid day editorial: Let's treat our amenities with some respect

opinion

New Year begins with some 'cool' comfort on track for commuters. The new air-conditioned local train for Mumbai has incorporated several features suggested by commuters in their feedback for the first train. This includes wider gangways for more people to walk and stand comfortably in a crowd. We also have improved luggage racks.

This paper had an interview with the general of the coach factory in Chennai, responsible for assembling this train. He said that the train will be in the city this month itself.

He also painted an optimistic picture for harried and overheated commuters saying that by April 2020 Mumbai will get over 10 air-conditioned local trains. It is heartening to see the people getting involved in their facility and the authorities acting on the suggestions, when they found merit in them.

This is the relationship we want to see emulated in public infra, where the community directly affected has a say, and if too technical for laypersons, at least knows about how the infra is going to affect them.

Having said that, it is now up to the commuters to show the utmost respect for the new facility and take great pride in one more transport amenity. Keep the train clean, do not vandalise bogeys and every effort has to be made to keep it as it has come from the factory. We often see gross disrespect for facilities and instead of using them in the proper manner, break them, deface the exteriors or even steal and make off with parts of amenities.

Treat this train with the care it deserves. When we pan authorities or criticise leaders about skeletal infra, it is our duty to play our part as responsible citizens and take care of what we are given. Here is to the new AC local. For locals taking the train, prove to the world that you are the coolest ones.

