mid day editorial: Mumbai needs to rein in its road rage

opinion

The Gamdevi police have arrested a biker who dragged a 79-year-old architect 500 metres in an attempt to snatch his camera

Just when you thought you had read it all, comes another road rage incident to shake up the most hardened. The Gamdevi police have arrested a biker who dragged a 79-year-old architect 500 metres in an attempt to snatch his camera. Recently a Cumballa Hill resident was going to Gamdevi Police station with a friend. A biker coming from Peddar Road crashed into their car and an altercation ensued.

There was an intervention by another biker, and when the senior citizen took this man's picture on his camera, this biker tried to snatch the camera, dragging the 79-year-old man 500metres along the road. The old gentleman sustained several bruises. The biker claimed he snatched the camera as he was fearful of the crowd that had gathered.

It is shocking that this man did not think for a minute and dragged such a senior man for a distance in his attempt to get away. It is wise if people, who wish to intervene in altercations on roads, call the cops for help or intervention rather than try to find a resolution themselves. They may be incapable of doing so, in fact, their intervention may aggravate a situation like it has done in this case. They may not know the back story, what exactly happened, to jump in and try to help one or the other party may actually boomerang or be foolhardy.

This does not mean that one stands around like silent spectators or in this day and age, selfie seekers at the site of an accident. If one wants to help, do so in a measured and well thought way.

In this case, it is inexcusable that an elderly person is subjected to this treatment. It is fortuitous that he was not injured grievously. We need to control our road rage and resolve these disputes through talk.

