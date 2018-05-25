mid day editorial: Passenger comfort must be top priority

The report cites that passengers are upset with the design of the new train

A report in this paper about the new Panchavati Express train has thrown light on the importance of ergonomics when it comes to city and transport infrastructure. The report cites that passengers are upset with the design of the new train. The contemporary, swanky look is deceptive as not enough care, they say, has been given to the seating and passageways.

The report quotes a letter saying that the Nashik-Mumbai commute has become hell because seats are small and uncomfortable, windows are not in sync with seats, the passageway is narrow, and the train is stuffy. It states that the width of the new rake is much less than the old one, making the passage between two rows extremely narrow. The commute has resulted in stiff necks and aching backs.

This is targetted at the Mumbai-Nashik train, but does hold true for city infra. Mumbai is a commercial, space-challenged city. There is a concerted attempt made to cram in as many into a facility as possible. Take the Wankhede stadium for instance, which had a facelift a couple of years ago. The seats are very small, leading to extremely cramped conditions for the spectators.

BEST buses have done away with the wide seat for two people and replaced them with narrow bucket seats. Gangways in most of public infra are extremely narrow. Our bus stops now have narrow ledges for seating. Some trains cram three persons on seats in which space is enough only for two.

It's time for city planners to take the public into account when building infra. One understands that opinions can be varied. But, consulting some passenger representatives before finalising a design may lead to happier experience for people who use the facility. Do not put commercial considerations over comfort.

