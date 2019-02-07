mid day editorial: Shuttle buses could help decongest BKC

opinion

Some auto drivers have even had their permits suspended

Following consistent reporting by this paper police authorities have swung into action with reference to errant autos, posing a nightmare for commuters at BKC, Kurla Station and LTT. Some auto drivers have even had their permits suspended. Instructions include taking action against autos and cabs outside railway stations and other heavy footfall areas. This paper has already seen an impact since we ran a front page report.

The vital point though is that action needs to be sustained for this disciplining drive to truly benefit commuters. And, for the authorities to come up with solutions to this mess. One of which could be the beleaguered BEST running shuttle services to and from the stations to ease passenger woes. These could be frequent and the service robust, so that people are not held to ransom like they are, currently.

This could reduce harassment by autos, who routinely charge at least thrice the fare outside railway stations, at a time when commuters are already harried at peak hours by the rush in trains. When they are out of the station, they are met by refusal upon refusal or autos refusing to ply by meter. The situation is combustible because tempers are running high. This is where a bus shuttle service could help out.

Other rules being broken are four passengers in share-an-autos, with the fourth passenger perched next to the driver. This, too, needs to be looked into as roads leading to stations are generally overcrowded. BEST buses are winding their way to the station, there is heavy two-wheeler parking, hawkers, and pedestrians rushing in different directions. Four in an auto is calamity calling.



These situations can be defused by enforcing discipline and rules. The ongoing action gets a thumbs up. Consistency in the drive will send a signal that rules must be followed.

