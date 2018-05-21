mid day editorial: The blame game won't help Mumbai

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, the first citizen of Mumbai, recently visited Metro III construction sites, and a front-page report in this paper has already highlighted how he blamed the wrong agency

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, the first citizen of Mumbai, recently visited Metro III construction sites, and a front-page report in this paper has already highlighted how he blamed the wrong agency (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority rather than the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation) for the possibility of flooding in the city.

While that was one aspect of the mayor's tour, it was his answer to our reporter's question about his view about the Metro work, that is cause for concern. The mayor said that although the BMC is the main planning authority of the city, the Metro authorities did not take permission from them before starting the Metro 3 work. They allegedly did not even take the civic body into confidence before beginning the project.

The mayor's answer was especially disturbing, considering the damage caused by the work to BMC's stormwater drains and sewerage lines. Because of this, there will be flooding if there is a rainfall of more than 300 mm. The state government will be responsible for the same, said the mayor.

Citizens are tired of the blame game that seems to have ensued even before the monsoon. They do not care which agency has done what, they only want to see that there is no major flooding this monsoon. If there is, the authorities need to work swiftly to ensure it is dealt with. Other service arms have to work to ensure the city does not go off the rails.

Every authority must be geared to if not prevent, then at least combat, all the challenges that the monsoon is sure to bring with it. We want to hear and see actions that reassure the public, rather than discouraging finger-pointing and statements loaded with ominous portent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates