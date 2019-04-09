mid day editorial: Time to get serious about train rage

opinion

Days after women commuters at Diva station staged a rail roko after allegedly being denied entry into a crowded train compartment, there has been a worrying status quo on that front. The protest briefly disrupted the services on the Central line.

The incident occurred early morning when women at Diva station tried to board the fast local that had arrived from Karjat. The women at the platform allegedly pulled passengers, who were blocking the entry to the compartment, out of the train while many others staged the rail roko. Central Railway officials said the local train was blocked for a few minutes. Eventually, the problem was resolved.

The weekend has passed and we are into a new week post the incident. Yet, this incident has seeds of potential danger and cannot be considered over with just a day of tackling this skirmish. This was a manifestation of seething frustration and anger. Bottled grievances found an outlet and expression during this roko. Next time, the result could be tragic, commuters may pull out those at the door with force or even when the train is still moving, which can cause heinous injury or even death.

It is imperative that the entrance/exit is kept clear with those who wish to alight standing on the side. We cannot have people blocking the entry of others by standing at the exits, if they do not wish to get down as this is designed to stop the others from entering. The train bullying has taken different forms. From stopping those who wish to enter the compartment to reserving select seats in trains, we have seen intra-compartment gangs using force within this public transport to ensure a more comfortable ride for themselves.

Authorities act with alacrity and will to nip this problem in the bud, a repeat in any form at other stations, too, can be deadly. Realise the gravity and frame a response accordingly.

