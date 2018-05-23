mid day editorial: We need an antidote for angry relatives

The doctors held a candlelight march to protest the attack on their colleagues and to pressure the management to take action to ensure their safety

The lull in incidents involving doctors and relatives of patients has been broken once again. An indefinite strike called by resident doctors of the civic-run JJ Hospital entered its second day on the weekend. The doctors held a candlelight march to protest the attack on their colleagues and to pressure the management to take action to ensure their safety.

Doctors from other hospitals were supporting the protest as well. It started with over 400 resident doctors from JJ Hospital going on strike over the weekend after two were attacked by the family of a deceased patient.

We had seen these flare ups and thought that a long lull may spell the end of the doc-patients' fracas, which has been a very worrisome aspect of the health service sector in the country. It was not to be and the latest incident shows that measures have to be in place to tackle these incidents before they spiral out of control.

Doctors must have adequate security at hospitals. Fears for safety can inadvertently crop up in medical decisions or diagnosis, where sometimes a professional's judgement may be compromised if they think that their workplace does not care enough to protect them.

Violence is not the answer even if the relatives think that the doctors have neglected them or are shocked by the death of their family member. Our civic hospitals have too many patients, but staff is small is comparison. Awareness campaigns, an intermediary between doctors and patients' family, security measures, counselling, and somehow bringing the sense that patients' relatives and doctors are on the same side, could defuse volatile situations. The time for talk, discussion and clucking in disappointment is over. This is a medical emergency at our hospitals. An antidote needs to be found.

