mid day editorial: When protector turns victim

A top Powai school found itself in a controversy after a lady school bus attendant accused the transport manager of molestation. For a couple of days now, this paper has been running reports about the molestation charge with the complainant saying that the man had harassed her earlier, too, but there was no cognizance taken of her earlier verbal complaints.

This case is interesting and we need to have an outcome here, because it is the protector who has become a molestation survivor. It is mandatory for institutions to have women bus attendants inside school buses. The rule has come in the wake of the molestations of girl students on school buses. All schools and their transporters who may be on contract have been told to abide by the rule to ensure safety of girls in buses. There are other rules such as GPS and CCTV in the buses. It is a matter of great shame that sexual harassment has become so rife that even little girls in school buses need to be protected. One must focus on the fact that an attendant, who is supposed to protect the children, has made allegations of being molested.

The school authorities must launch a thorough internal probe, even as the police are conducting an investigation. The survivor, having had the courage to go to the cops, needs to follow the case to its end. Though this happened outside the school bus, buses need to have a GPS and schools must install CCTV cameras in their premises, buses and outside the school so that footage can be used in cases like these.

A thorough follow up and quick action will assuage the worries and fears of parents who cannot be blamed for thinking their children are extremely vulnerable, given that an adult woman, who is like a caretaker in the school bus, has turned complainant herself.

