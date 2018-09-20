mid-day garden audit: BMC orders to place complaint book in every park

national

mid-day impact: Taking up citizens' suggestion at our Round Table, BMC issues orders to place registers in all of its gardens, and tells ward officials to review citizen grouses every month

The idea of keeping complaint books was given by citizens and activists in mid-day's Garden Safety Audit Round Table conference in July

You can now register complaints or give suggestions about your favourite garden while taking a stroll inside it. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started keeping complaint books in every garden to encourage citizens to be actively involved in its maintenance. The idea came from citizens and activists who participated in mid-day's Garden Safety Audit Round Table conference in July this year.

Following mid-day's suggestion, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), in charge of Garden Department, Dr Kishor Kshirsagar issued a circular (on September 12) to all 24 ward officers and zonal garden department officials, directing them to keep complaint/suggestion books in the cabins of security guards in every BMC garden.

Involving citizens

According to the circular (a copy of which is with mid-day), many citizens often complain about the state of the garden's cleanliness, maintenance of the gym and play equipment, benches, etc. Following this, and to address these grievances properly, complaint/suggestion books should be compulsorily kept in the security guards' cabin for visitors. The guard should provide these books to citizens whenever they demand, for any complaint or suggestions related to the garden's condition. Moreover, the officials have also ensured that an information board is put up prominently to inform citizens that such a facility is available.



Taking serious note of visitors' grievances published in mid-day on July 2, authorities had begun work on addressing the complaints at Picnic Point Garden at Aarey Milk Colony. File pic

Speaking to mid-day, DMC Dr Kshirsagar said, "This move will increase citizens' involvement in the betterment of our open spaces. Considering the lack of manpower to check each and every garden on a daily basis across the city, keeping the suggestion and complaint books will give garden officials an insight into the condition of gardens. I have asked officials of the garden department to review all the complaints and suggestions every month."

He added, "The respective Assistant Superintendent of Gardens (ASG) should ensure that all complaints received are resolved, and take note of suggestions given by citizens for maintenance. Along with this, officials should submit action taken report to the DMC's office." According to civic officials, there are 640 gardens and about 110 employees, including botanists and horticulturists. At the time of mid-day's round table conference, the BMC officials had assured that a mechanism of complaints and suggestions would be set up.

Activists' speak

While activists welcomed the suggestion/complaint books, they have asked for compliance of citizens' complaints. "If this initiative is implemented properly, the condition of open spaces will improve. At gardens where contractors take care of maintenance, complaint books are kept. However, there is hardly any action taken on the complaints. The civic body should do more for awareness among citizens about complaint and suggestion books, and complaints received should be resolved effectively to make the idea successful," said Nikhil Desai, a member of F-north Citizens' Association.

Rs 243 cr

This year's civic budget for gardens

9pm

Till when gardens will be open, after a suggestion in mid-day's Round Table

1,039

No of open spaces across the city

Read all mid-day garden audit stories here

