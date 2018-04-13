mid-day Hot Property expo begins today

The next edition of the mid-day Hot Property Exhibition will kick-start today at Kora Kendra Ground 1, Borivli West

The next edition of the mid-day Hot Property Exhibition will kick-start today at Kora Kendra Ground 1, Borivli West. With Akshaya Tritiya around the corner (April 18), and it is an auspicious time to invest in property. The three-day exhibition will offer lucrative property deals and exciting prizes on spot bookings.

Understanding the need for quality homes in different price ranges, mid-day has once again organised this property expo, which will see prominent projects in this belt on display, all under one roof. As the Western suburbs have gained residential prominence in the past few years, the property exhibition is expected to draw in hordes of home-seekers. Properties ranging from commercial floors, residential homes and weekend homes in Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be showcased at the expo.

Presented by Chandak, the property exhibition will see stalls from reputed real estate names like Ruparel Realty, Ekta World, Sai Estate Consultants, Buildtech, Mundara Buildtech, Wisemen Reators, IPSIT, Majestic Meadows, Upper 97 and Hirani Group, among others.

The exhibition will continue on April 14 and 15, and will include exciting discounts and interesting deals on sale transactions. There is a special offer where people can avail of two nights and three days at a 5-star resort on spot bookings. The expo will be open between 10 am and 7.30 pm. Entry is free.

