mid-day impact: Employer promises to hold biker's job till he recovers

Bilal Sheikh's dedication towards his work has earned him back the job he lost last week post an accident. Days after mid-day reported on how the company he worked for told him to quit, as he would have to be on bed rest for two months, his employer promised him a job post recovery and handed out his dues for 10 days.

Bilal had met with an accident on November 11 while he was on his way to Jaslok Hospital. He fell from his bike after the driver of a moving car ahead of him opened the door. The accident has left him grievously injured and he has been prescribed six weeks bed rest. Bilal was very disheartened after the officials of a sweet manufacturing company he worked with told him to quit.



Wasim Khan, marketing and sales head of Walk 2 advisory firm, which does the marketing work for Suleman Mithaiwala, met Bilal on Tuesday and assured him a job post recovery. Wasim said, "He is a very sincere worker. He joined my firm about 10 days back and completed 30 days’ work in such a short span. He was under probation for three months and as per our terms and conditions, one cannot take leave during this period. Unfortunately, he met with an accident."

Wasim Khan

"As soon as he informed us about the accident, some officials visited him and enquired about his health and treatment. But as he said he wouldn’t be able to work for two months, we had no option but to tell him to take a break. But when I got to know about his financial constraints and father’s illness, I rushed to meet him. I told him he can work at the sweet shop counter after two months, and once completely fit, start marketing work," he added.

Delighted to get back his job, Bilal said, "This has happened because of mid-day. They consistently reported my story. I was devastated when I learnt that I did not have a job anymore. But Wasim sir assured me a job after my recovery."

Meanwhile, Wasim also handed him 10 days’ salary and said, "I don’t want to lose Bilal, that is why I personally visited him and gave him his dues and some moral support. He is also preparing for the civil services entrance, which I’m sure he will clear with his dedication and hard work."

