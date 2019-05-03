mid-day readership up by 29 percent: Thank you for the love

national

mid-day readership shoots up by 29%

CYRUS GUZDER Entrepreneur and philanthropist

I've been reading it for its broad and diverse coverage of news, especially of the city, its lively writing, and the way it engages with people and issues without being prying or sensational. Sunday Mid-Day is a treat — lots to learn about, and fun to read.

PRAJAKTA POTNIS Artist

It's my go-to paper for news feeds on the city, and its around-town section, The Guide, is concise and rich on art and culture.

SURYAKANT SARJOSHI Proprietor, Aaswad

I am an avid reader, and I am confident that the readership will only grow from here on.

JERRY PINTO Sahitya Akademi Award winner, author

I have read mid-day since it was born, many, many mid-days ago. I have always enjoyed its perkiness, its zest and its unparalleled coverage of the city. Keep up the good work and get thee to the distant suburbs where stories are low-hanging fruit. PS: Love the cartoons

FARAH KHAN Choreographer-filmmaker

My mornings begin with mid-day. I get a sense of what's going on in the city thanks to the paper.

ANNIE DUBE Consul General of Canada in Mumbai

I congratulate mid-day for its continued success in Mumbai. We believe all media must be free and independent to achieve true #PressFreedom.

ATUL KHATRI Stand-up comedian

I have been reading mid-day since the days of the Mate. It's a concise, compact and comprehensive paper.

D SIVANANDHAN Former DGP, Maharashtra

It's a racy, spicy and interesting read with good design and easy-to-consume content.

AJIT AGARKAR Cricketer-turned-analyst

The new look and layout is reader-friendly and packages a wider range of articles.

GERSON DA CUNHA Former adman, author and actor

My grandfather ran Goa's first daily, the Heraldo and they'd say that the Goan breakfast would not be complete without coffee and Heraldo. For me, it's the same with mid-day. It's true, careful and conscientious about the city. That's what makes me a devoted reader.

SUNNY LEONE Actor

It has the right mix of news and entertainment.

AMOL PARASHER Actor

It is refreshing to read mid-day because of the clarity and candor it offers on various topics. It strikes a balance between being informative and engaging

ABHINAV KHOKHAR Jazz musician

For me, mid-day has been a regular read over coffee and morning muffins. I love the layout, how things are legible and the magazine formatting. It's also the voice of the youth, and pulls you in with facts that teach you something. It might be a little shimmery in parts, but it does address the serious matters, too. In my time of despair, when my instrument was broken during transit, I needed a voice, and mid-day helped me out.

PRAHLAD KAKKAR Ad filmmaker and director

mid-day has a very responsible editorial policy that doesn't subscribe to knee-jerk news, and verifies facts. That is why I find the paper to be a good read. It helps me catch up with substantial news.

CH. VIDYASAGAR RAO Governor of Maharashtra

Since coming to Maharashtra as Governor, I have read mid-day regularly. It has maintained it's own unique style of sharing news and views. I especially enjoy reading articles on history and heritage of Mumbai, sports, music and culture. I also follow Mr Manjul's political cartoons with keen interest.

