mid-day exclusive: Aamir Khan's new clean-shaven look for Laal Singh Chaddha

Slipping from one avatar to another, Aamir Khan continues to spring surprises on his fans as he films his ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha. After sporting a long beard for the Himachal Pradesh schedule, the actor was briefly spotted in a clean-shaven look at an event last week. Now, Khan has tweaked his look again as he kicked off the latest schedule in Gurgaon. mid-day laid its hands on a few exclusive pictures from the set of the Advait Chandan project. Khan, who was gearing up to film a crucial scene at the corporate office of a wellness food products company on Wednesday, was seen flaunting a crew cut.

Says a source, "The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."

