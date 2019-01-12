Midwife tells you why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a baby boy

Jan 12, 2019, 06:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Amanda Bude, who is a midwife from Groovy Babies has said that Markle may give birth to a baby boy.

Pic: Twitter

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in Spring this year.

Amanda Bude, who is a midwife from Groovy Babies has said that Markle may give birth to a baby boy. According to her, the way a pregnant woman carries a baby can help in determining the baby's gender.

According to a report in India Today, Bude spoke to local media and said that if one is carrying "wide and low" and has gained weight only around the abdomen, then it's a girl and if one is carrying it "high and pointy," then it's likely to be a baby boy.

She furthur spoke about the predictions being made about Meghan's baby bump, and said that it's different for every woman because everybody's body is as unique as a fingerprint.

She also mentioned that a uterus is usually pear-shaped for the first birth but becomes more "apple-shaped" for subsequent births, hence these factors can also affect the way a baby bump looks.

On a different note, Meghan has also become the patron of four organisations including the prestigious National Theatre. 

