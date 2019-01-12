Midwife tells you why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a baby boy

international

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in Spring this year.

Amanda Bude, who is a midwife from Groovy Babies has said that Markle may give birth to a baby boy. According to her, the way a pregnant woman carries a baby can help in determining the baby's gender.

According to a report in India Today, Bude spoke to local media and said that if one is carrying "wide and low" and has gained weight only around the abdomen, then it's a girl and if one is carrying it "high and pointy," then it's likely to be a baby boy.

She furthur spoke about the predictions being made about Meghan's baby bump, and said that it's different for every woman because everybody's body is as unique as a fingerprint.

She also mentioned that a uterus is usually pear-shaped for the first birth but becomes more "apple-shaped" for subsequent births, hence these factors can also affect the way a baby bump looks.

On a different note, Meghan has also become the patron of four organisations including the prestigious National Theatre.

The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May last year and will become parents in a couple of months.