Migrant workers leaving: 54 districts account for 50 per cent migration, 44 in UP, Bihar

New Delhi: Just 54 districts account for half the male migration in the country and 44 of these districts are in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Of the 54 districts, 24 are in Uttar Pradesh and 20 in Bihar. To put the staggering numbers in perspective, as of 2020 there are a total of 739 districts in the country. Some of these districts are also knows as districts of the "Money Order Economy". In this, the populations are dependent on the earnings of migrant workers.

This is as per data of the Ministry of Housing and Poverty Alleviation data as of January 2017. Observers said that this is a reflection on the leadership of the two states who have failed to create jobs and led to mass migration.

The migration heavy 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh are Etawah, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Varanasi, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Sidharthnagar, Agra, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Ballia and Ghazipur.

The 20 districts in Bihar are Madhubani, Darbhanga, Siwan, Saran, Samastipur, Patna, Purba Champaran, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Begusarai, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada and Gaya.

The other 10 districts which account for heavy male migration include two districts in Uttarakhand --Garhwal and Almora, besides Nadia and Medinipur in West Bengal, Chatra in Jharkhand, Ganjam in Orissa, Gulbarga in Karnataka, Pali in Rajasthan and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

