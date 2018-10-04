Mike Tyson loved chicken biryani, got himself a sherwani: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera

other-sports

Mike Tyson with wife Lakiha during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra recently

Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson gorged on chicken biryani and took home a traditional sherwani, revealed celebrity bodyguard Shera. Shera and Tiger Security Services were roped in to handle the security for Tyson, who was in Mumbai on his maiden visit to launch Mixed Martial Arts league, Kumite 1 League.

Shera, who is known for guarding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said: "Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook. He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani." Tyson visited Mumbai and Agra. "Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular touristy activities as such," he added.



