Mike Tyson now views women differently thanks to Lakiha

American boxing great Mike Tyson, 53, has revealed that his third wife Lakiha Spicer, 43, who he married in 2009, changed his perspective towards women in life. Prior to Lakiha, Mike was married to Robin Givens and Monica Turner.

Talking on America's rapper TI's podcast ExpediTIously, Mike spoke about getting married thrice. "Without my wife, I'm a savage animal...I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I'm older, at this stage in my life, they're my teachers. If a man doesn't have a little bit of fear of his wife, he's not living his life right. That's why I got married three times...because I can't live without a wife," said Mike.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news