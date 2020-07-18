Mike Tyson to take on giant shark for TV show

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed that he will take on a great white shark in an incredible man v beast challenge on Discovery Channel.

Mike, 54, will feature in Tyson v Jaws, a TV programme for Shark Week that will be aired on August 9. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, it is not clear how the boxer will challenge the shark. The makers of the show have emphasised that no sharks were harmed in the making of the episode.

"I took on this challenge to overcome fears I still deal with in life. I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life's mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God," Mike was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

