Milap Zaveri on drastic weight loss journey: Couldn't get health insurance because I weighed 130 kg

August 2017 and April 2018

Besides his directorial venture Satyamev Jayate featuring John Abraham shaping up to his liking, Milap Zaveri has another reason to celebrate. The director, who, at 130 kg, was struggling with obesity, has shed 36 kg in the last eight months. Of course, the turnaround was far from easy. Having never paid heed to the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle earlier, Zaveri got a rude wake-up call when his application for health insurance was turned down owing to his weight.

Zaveri recollects, "When I applied for mediclaim last August, I was rejected because I was 130 kg! I needed to be less than 100 kg to get one. I was shocked and scared when I learnt that I couldn't get a policy for my wife Gouri and son Mehaan because I was overweight. It made me feel like an irresponsible husband and father. I started dieting and working out from the very next day."

A self-admitted fast food junkie who swore by "veg manchurian and sizzlers", the writer-director says he dramatically changed his eating habits. "I didn't consult a dietician or a trainer. I did it all on my own. I reduced my carb intake. Now, my breakfast includes boiled egg sandwich and tea with sugar. I have only nuts and fruits for lunch, and paneer, dal, veggies or eggs for dinner. I supplement it with 90 minutes of cardio, six days a week. Now I'm down to 94 kg." Milap Zaveri adds that his hard work bore fruit — his application for insurance was accepted in January.

For those struggling with weight issues, he assures that dropping the kilos isn't a Herculean task. "You need to control your cravings for the first two weeks, thereafter it will be easy. Treat yourself every 10 days, so that you don't falter on your diet and remain motivated."

