Mild tremors experienced in Palghar district

national

District Disaster Control Officer Vivekananad Kadam said no damage was reported. Earlier, on November 24 and November 3, tremors of the magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Dahanu and Talasari talukas

Representational picture

Thane: Tremors measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale were experienced at around 1:38 am on Sunday in Dundalwadi village in Dahanu area of neighbouring Palghar district, a civic official said.

District Disaster Control Officer Vivekananad Kadam said no damage was reported. Earlier, on November 24 and November 3, tremors of the magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Dahanu and Talasari talukas.

Civic officials said that quake-preparedness training programmes were held for villagers between November 26-29 in two talukas of Palghar district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever