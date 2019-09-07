Milind Deora steps down as Congress city chief

Milind Deora stepped down as the head of the city Congress unit on Friday as the party high command accepted his resignation, which he had tendered a couple of months back. Working president Eknath Gaikwad has been made the acting president till someone new is appointed. However, according to party sources, there were chances of the veteran taking charge of the president's office.

As per the new model adopted by the party for different states, including Maharashtra, some other senior leaders are expected to be given the responsibilities of working presidents.



Deora tweeted the news and thanked the party for giving him the opportunity, albeit a short one. He was appointed president in place of Sanjay Nirupam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He had tendered his resignation when Rahul Gandhi decided to leave in the wake of the Lok Sabha defeat. The former MP suggested a collective leadership for the city and showed willingness to work at the national level.



Eknath Gaikwad. File pic

During the abrogation of Article 370, Deora was mired in controversy for supporting the government's decision. Insiders said the city leaders had petitioned the high command to accept Deora's resignation as early as possible and complained that the Mumbai unit wasn't active when needed most.

