Milind Parande: Prosecute those destroying national property

As cries of Hindutva fascism grow more strident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) general secretary, Milind Parande says the outfit is "unapologetic about Hindutva." In Mumbai from Delhi on organisation work, Parande speaks on the hot button Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, the Free Kashmir banner, violence in Mumbai and beyond.

The saffron footprint is shrinking. See what happened in Maharashtra and BJP's setback in Nagpur...

The VHP is not a political party and does not need to comment directly. Though we definitely have a stake in the current goings-on as politicians decide policy. We want a Hindutva party at the state/Centre. We are working for Hindus, not against anybody. It would have been good for Maharashtra if all Hindutva parties had come together. Maybe, you have to make certain compromises in politics but we may know the long-term effects of changing ideology in time.

The recent CAA protests and violence show no sign of abating...

There has been a consistent misinformation campaign by three groups – vested interests, anti-national persons and the misguided. Assam calmed down after CAA was explained to the state. In Gujarat, Mumbai, Bengal, UP and Karnataka you saw a lot of Muslims on the street. The crux of the CAA is that it is for those minorities persecuted in three Muslim countries and seeking refuge in India. It is for the minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. How can Muslims be minorities in these countries? What was the Free Kashmir banner doing in Mumbai? What connection did it have to CAA? The Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens.

There has been a history of clashes at the Jawaharlal Nehru University...

There is a Left fringe there which operates on violence and coercion. There are so-called students pursuing studies forever in their 40s now, who have political patronage. Everybody has a right to protest but when it is violent, there is a problem. At times the 'tukde-tukde' section complains about the police, at other times they complain that the police was not present. Where is the consistency in the argument?

Deepika Padukone stood with the JNU students...

I will not take names but today in Bollywood it has become fashionable for some to stand for those indulging in anti-social activities. There is zero effect of this on the intellectual stream of society. There is also 'selective concern' amongst these stars.

Critics say the increased political fervour is a BJP ploy to distract attention from a flailing economy...

I cannot speak for the BJP. They are capable of speaking for themselves. Those who are violent and have destroyed national property on the pretext of protests, need to be made to pay for it. Even those who appeal for and organise such movements should be prosecuted.

