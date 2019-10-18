Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are living it up in Iceland's blue lagoon

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are having a ball on their Iceland holiday. The model-actor-marathoner frequently shares pictures and videos of precious moments from his daily life with Ankita, and this time is no different. Milind has kept his fans updated about what he's been up to on his Iceland vacay.

Recently, Milind Soman shared a sizzling photo of himself with his wife in blue lagoon, which is a geothermal spa, in Iceland. He captioned the picture as, "#FridayFaces !!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30degrees celcius."

How incredible is the picture! Both Milind and Ankita's silhouettes in the water and against the misty mountains look quite picturesque.

Milind and Ankita make for a gorgeous couple, don't they? In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Ankita recalled how she fell for Milind. She said, "I told him (Milind) that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn't let go. To which he said, 'When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together.' That's when I knew this was the man for me!"

She further added, "He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun – I can't wait to live the rest of my life with him."

