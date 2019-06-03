Ankita Konwar talks about the time she knew Milind Soman was the man for her

bollywood

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar spoke about the first time she saw now husband Milind Soman, how she knew she had fallen for him, and what it has been like being married to him

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. Pic/instagram.com/officialhumansofbombay

It was a pleasant surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. For those not aware, there's a 26-year age gap between Milind and Ankita. But the couple has proved that age is just a number.

A glance through Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram feeds will show you just how much love the couple has for each other. They go on countless vacations, go on runs together, and simply live and laugh together.

In a chat with the Instagram page, Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar spoke about the first time she saw now husband Milind Soman, how she knew she had fallen for him, and what it has been like being married to him. She says, "I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai."

Ankita continues, "I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman!" She further said that being a big fan of Milind's, she went over to say hello, but the model-marathoner was busy. But, as fate would have it, the two crossed paths at a nightclub a few days later. "I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it!"

Ankita, however, didn't want to get too attached given her past. She soon excused herself and figured Milind would forget about her. But true love has a way of catching up to you even when you run away from it! Milind sought her out and the pair soon started chatting and meeting regularly. When Ankita told Milind about her past, Milind told her, "When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together." That's when she knew he was the one for her!

Isn't that sweet? Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married not once, but three times. Even the age gap didn't matter to her family because they could see how much in love the couple was. This is one of the best love stories we've read about in recent times!

