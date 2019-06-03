Ankita Konwar talks about the time she knew Milind Soman was the man for her
In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar spoke about the first time she saw now husband Milind Soman, how she knew she had fallen for him, and what it has been like being married to him
It was a pleasant surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. For those not aware, there's a 26-year age gap between Milind and Ankita. But the couple has proved that age is just a number.
A glance through Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram feeds will show you just how much love the couple has for each other. They go on countless vacations, go on runs together, and simply live and laugh together.
In a chat with the Instagram page, Humans of Bombay, Ankita Konwar spoke about the first time she saw now husband Milind Soman, how she knew she had fallen for him, and what it has been like being married to him. She says, "I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai."
“I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it! But I didn’t want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he’d forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it & didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text & meet. But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me! We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too! Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’ there. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can’t wait to live the rest of my life with him.”
Ankita continues, "I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman!" She further said that being a big fan of Milind's, she went over to say hello, but the model-marathoner was busy. But, as fate would have it, the two crossed paths at a nightclub a few days later. "I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it!"
See photos: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's romantic photos will leave you in awe
Ankita, however, didn't want to get too attached given her past. She soon excused herself and figured Milind would forget about her. But true love has a way of catching up to you even when you run away from it! Milind sought her out and the pair soon started chatting and meeting regularly. When Ankita told Milind about her past, Milind told her, "When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together." That's when she knew he was the one for her!
Isn't that sweet? Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married not once, but three times. Even the age gap didn't matter to her family because they could see how much in love the couple was. This is one of the best love stories we've read about in recent times!
Also read: Photos: Milind Soman enjoys romantic vacation with Ankita Konwar in Maldives
