Photos: Milind Soman enjoys romantic vacation with Ankita Konwar in Maldives

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have shared pictures and videos from their Maldives vacation on their respective Instagram accounts

Ankita Konwar shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

"Ultrahusband" Milind Soman spent a luxurious vacation with wife Ankita Konwar in the Maldives. The affair was surely romantic but also a beachy one! Both, Milind and Ankita kept their fans updated with their wonderful posts about their doings and whereabouts on social media. From snorkelling to running, getting cosy amidst sun shining brightly on them, the couple truly had a one-of-its-kind vacation.

Ankita Konwar shared a mushy photo on her Instagram account, which had Milind lifting her in his arms. She shared the photo and captioned: "Let there be love."

Another photo shared by Konwar had her running solo by the beach in a typical Bollywood style with hair brushing over her face. However, Milind Soman also shared a similar photo, which had both of them running together. Both, Ankita and Milind are Marathon runners!

Ankita's caption for this photo read: "There's 'almost' nothing better than a sunny beach [sic]" And Milind wrote: "The run before the run, loving the white sands and spectacular waters of Soneva Fushi [sic]"

This isn't it. Here's a video of Milind and Ankita enjoying snorkelling. Ankita, who is now a certified scuba diver, shared this post and called her husband, an ultra one. This is how it read: "#snorkeling in the Maldives with #theultrahusband @milindrunning [sic]"

Here are some more photos from their Maldivian vacation:

The duo is already in town!

Milind Soman, who is a former model and fitness enthusiast got married to Ankita Konwar after being in a relationship for five years. They married in Alibaug with a small group of family and friends in attendance in late April 2018.

