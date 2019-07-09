Milind Soman enjoys a vacation with wifey Ankita Konwar in Bali; see pictures

bollywood

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar often go out on vacations and this time the couple headed to Bali, and their pictures from there are quite romantic.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar shared these pictures on their Instagram account.

Known as India's 'Running Man' broke many hearts when he announced that he was getting hitched to girlfriend Ankita Konwar. The couple often takes mini breaks from their schedule and heads for romantic vacations to exotic places. This time, the 'running couple' visited Bali to spend some quality time with each other.

While at Bali, Milind Soman shared a photo with Ankita Konwar where, he was seen in a filmy pose, lifting his wife. Isn't it romantic? The athlete also shared the importance of the gate where they took a halt for the picture. The picturesque location is sure to take your breaths away! This is what Milind wrote describing the importance of the gate: "Bali'wood in the sky !! Among the many beauties of Bali are the magnificent stone gates at all the temples, fantastically carved and awe-inspiring this is the gate of the highest of the ancient Besakih temples on the slopes of Mt Agung, and the energy inside was really powerful!! (sic)"

Milind and Ankita are in Bali from the past week and Ankita, too, has been sharing pictures from their beautiful vacation. She shared a picture of herself standing by the beach and wrote: "It is necessary that at times, we become the feather and let the wind take us wherever it wants to take us. We can't control everything in life. So when the wind blows, remember to smile while you're blown away. ~ AK"

Milind and Ankita's courtship wasn't a much-publicised one, which made the union even sweeter and special. For those not aware, there's a 26-year age gap between Milind and Ankita. But the couple has proved that age is just a number.

A glance through Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram feeds will show you just how much love the couple has for each other. They go on countless vacations, go on runs together, and simply live and laugh together.

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married not once, but three times. Even the age gap didn't matter to her family because they could see how much in love the couple was. This is one of the best love stories we've heard about in recent times!

