Milind Soman makes wife Ankita Konwar's 29th birthday a special one with friends and family
Ankita Konwar posted a series of pictures on social media, sharing how beautiful it was to celebrate her 29th birthday with friends and family.
Ankita Konwar, who turned 29th on August 30, 2020, shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the 'sunshine' of her life, her husband, Milind Soman. The fitness enthusiast was extremely elated on meeting and celebrating her birthday with friends and family. It seems like Ankita couldn't stop but share her excitement with her online family. Here's what she posted.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrated 29 years with a 29km run yesterday. May be not as special as summiting #uhurupeak on my birthday last year but definitely grateful for being able to celebrate it with the family and friends â¤ï¸ And my sunshine of a partner, makes everything a million times better. Thank you @milindrunning for all the tiny little surprises throughout the day ! Thank you for being my eternal sunshine â¤ï¸ . And I want to thank each and everyone of you for your lovely wishes! I love how my online family is so full of positive, kind and loving people! â¤ï¸ Love and light to you all ðð . #birthdaygirl #birthdayspecial #family #friends #sundayfunday #birthday #love #instafamily #gratefulheart
On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi. He will reprise his role in the second season of the show, which is all set to release on April 17, 2020.
Speaking about their personal journey, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for five years before they finally got married. The duo exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on April 22, 2018.
