Milind Soman makes wife Ankita Konwar's 29th birthday a special one with friends and family

Ankita Konwar, who turned 29th on August 30, 2020, shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the 'sunshine' of her life, her husband, Milind Soman. The fitness enthusiast was extremely elated on meeting and celebrating her birthday with friends and family. It seems like Ankita couldn't stop but share her excitement with her online family. Here's what she posted.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi. He will reprise his role in the second season of the show, which is all set to release on April 17, 2020.

Speaking about their personal journey, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for five years before they finally got married. The duo exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on April 22, 2018.

