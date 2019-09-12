Milind Soman reveals wife Ankita Konwar calls him 'papaji' sometimes

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar don't care what people say, and that's how it should be. They made headlines when they got hitched in 2018 and the age gap between them (26 years) was widely spoken about. Trolls got the fodder they needed and started shaming them about the age gap, calling Ankita a 'gold-digger' and a number of other inane things.

Now, in a video that has gone viral, Milind and Ankita have opened up about what they think about all this. The video is part of a campaign called #FreeToLove run by a popular oral healthcare brand. In the video, you can see Milind reading out comments and tweets by trolls on the couple's social media pictures. One of the comments said Ankita should call Milind 'papaji', to which Milind quips, "she does, sometimes." The supermodel and marathoner also remarked on how the age gap is the same as that between him and his mother.

Check out the video here:

Another comment pointed at Ankita read, "You had your gold-digging moment. Next life you will be there with me." While Milind looks quizzically at his wife, Ankita says, "If you are with somebody the whole society is happy with, but you're not, then what's the point?"

From telling the couple that 'their marriage isn't appropriate in a well-cultured society like ours' to expect them to apologise for being together, there's not a lot that hasn't been said to them. Milind and Ankita, however, have taken everything in their stride proving to naysayers that love is all you need. As the video goes on, Milind and Ankita also talk about how their parents, too, were a bit sceptical about their relationship, but when they saw how happy the couple was, they didn't object to their marriage.

Milind rightly says, "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender… I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society." We couldn't agree more!

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before tying the knot. The couple keeps giving us major relationship goals be it while they're trekking to the highest mountains together, or just chilling on the beach. More power to them!

