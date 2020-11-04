Milind Soman treats his fans with a hot picture that will make you look twice

Milind Soman turned 55 on November 4, and the actor has shared just another age-defying picture on social media. The fitness enthusiast has been encouraging people to keep it fit, and this new photo will make you drool over his chiselled body. The actor wished himself on Instagram, and we can't get enough of his picture clicked by wife Ankita Konwar.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are currently in Goa, enjoying the sun, sand and the beaches. The duo has been sharing some sweet pictures from their vacation. Wishing her husband a very happy birthday, Ankita too posted a series of pictures.

The news of his marriage came in as a huge surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi. He will reprise his role in the second season of the show, which is all set to release on April 17, 2020.

