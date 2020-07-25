Milind Soman: Was paid Rs 50,000 for my first project in 1989; I thought the people were completely mad
Milind Soman shared a picture from his first advertisement shoot in 1989. In the caption, Milind mentioned that he was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some picture.
Right from the 90s, Milind Soman has been the epitome of fitness and good looks. Milind Soman started his career as a model and was one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time. Later, he appeared in several music videos one of them being Alisha Chinai's Made in India, which made him the hearthrob of many. On social media, Soman has a treasure trove of throwback memories, some of which make it to his Instagram. Usually accompanied by his past experiences as a model, and interesting anecdotes from his modelling days.
Recently, the 54-year-old shared a picture from his first advertisement shoot in 1989. The picture is an intense shot of Milind. In the caption, Milind mentioned that he was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures. He also mentioned how he was not clear about career choices at the age of 23 and was wondering whether he ‘should start a career as a waiter or a cook’.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "My first advertisement in 1989 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too the world is an amazing place! (sic)".
View this post on Instagram
The picture garnered a lot of praise from his fans and got more than 35,000 likes. One user commented, "Whoever spotted you is a genius himself (sic)", while another one commented, "Still handsome...then and now (sic)". One female fan commented, "Your story inspire to never stop believing (sic)".
It's not just his looks that make headlines. Milind Soman is known for his fitness. He keeps setting fitness goals for netizens with his workout videos on social media. His latest video, where he uses a muskmelon as a gym instrument, is surely awe-inspiring.
Two days back, the 54-year-old actor shared his mantra of exercise. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote a long note for fellow fitness freaks and gave fitness tips during the coronavirus lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been running 6km every day, still taking it easy after the lockdown, will increase gradually as I feel like ðÂÂÂ so many people have been writing to me about being able to start a healthier lifestyle during the lockdown, so I guess there are silver linings that we can create for ourselves even when surrounded by the darkest clouds.. remember that even five minutes a day is good enough to start with, and then just see what happens :) #noequipmentneeded . . . For those who want to know, yes I pull down the mask when nobody is around and my footwear are the vibram five fingers with toes cut off! . . #fitnessforever #fun #run #love #keepmoving #neverstop #BeConsistent #BeRegular #workoutwednesday #workouteveryday ðÂÂ· @ankita_earthy
View this post on Instagram
3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ happy birthday Aai ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ keep smiling !! . . . #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday
The actor is known for films like 16 December, Jurm, Bheja Fry, and Bajirao Mastani. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi.
Also Read: Age Is Just A Number! Milind Soman's 81-Year-Old Mother Exercising With Ankita Konwar Will Inspire You
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe