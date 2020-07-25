Milind Soman: Was paid Rs 50,000 for my first project in 1989; I thought the people were completely mad

Right from the 90s, Milind Soman has been the epitome of fitness and good looks. Milind Soman started his career as a model and was one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time. Later, he appeared in several music videos one of them being Alisha Chinai's Made in India, which made him the hearthrob of many. On social media, Soman has a treasure trove of throwback memories, some of which make it to his Instagram. Usually accompanied by his past experiences as a model, and interesting anecdotes from his modelling days.

Recently, the 54-year-old shared a picture from his first advertisement shoot in 1989. The picture is an intense shot of Milind. In the caption, Milind mentioned that he was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures. He also mentioned how he was not clear about career choices at the age of 23 and was wondering whether he ‘should start a career as a waiter or a cook’.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "My first advertisement in 1989 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too the world is an amazing place! (sic)".

The picture garnered a lot of praise from his fans and got more than 35,000 likes. One user commented, "Whoever spotted you is a genius himself (sic)", while another one commented, "Still handsome...then and now (sic)". One female fan commented, "Your story inspire to never stop believing (sic)".

It's not just his looks that make headlines. Milind Soman is known for his fitness. He keeps setting fitness goals for netizens with his workout videos on social media. His latest video, where he uses a muskmelon as a gym instrument, is surely awe-inspiring.

Two days back, the 54-year-old actor shared his mantra of exercise. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote a long note for fellow fitness freaks and gave fitness tips during the coronavirus lockdown.

And always giving him a tough competition is his own mother Usha Soman. She's as much of a fitness enthusiast and a stickler for perfection when it comes to staying healthy. Their videos and pictures on Instagram are always inspiring people. Recently, Soman shared a video that gave us a glimpse of his mother's 81st birthday celebrations. This celebration happened in the form of 15 push-ups.

The actor is known for films like 16 December, Jurm, Bheja Fry, and Bajirao Mastani. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi.

