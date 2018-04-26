Militants attack guard post in Srinagar, decamp with weapons

Militants have attacked an armed police guard post in the outskirts of Srinagar city and decamped with four weapons. Police said the militant struck in Goripora city late on Wednesday



Representational picture

Militants have attacked an armed police guard post in the outskirts of Srinagar city and decamped with four weapons. Police said the militant struck in Goripora city late on Wednesday. They escaped with four service rifles. A manhunt is on, the police said.

