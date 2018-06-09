Militants attack security forces before Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir

The attack took place some 20 km from Kupwara town, where the home minister, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh met people from the border district amid elaborate security arrangements

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh arrive for a two-day visit, in Srinagar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Militants attacked security forces in a north Kashmir village in Kupwara on Friday hours before Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the border district. Sources said there was a brief exchange of fire between militants and the Army in Langate area of Kupwara – some 100 km north of Srinagar. No casualties were reported. Security forces cordoned off the area as the attackers escaped

The attack took place some 20 km from Kupwara town, where the home minister, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh met people from the border district amid elaborate security arrangements. Kupwara is listed among the 115 inspirational districts where the central government has vowed to lay “special emphasis” on the overall development to fight poverty and backwardness.

