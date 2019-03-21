Militants, security forces clash in Sopore

national

"The militants suddenly fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter which is going on," a police officer said

A gunfight started on Thursday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

Police said that security forces began a cordon and search operation in Warpora area following information about the presence of some militants. One of the militants lobbed a grenade.

"The militants suddenly fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter which is going on," a police officer said.

Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants. The injured have been hospitalised.

As a precaution, authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in Sopore town.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

