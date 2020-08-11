Search

Milos Raonic's model girlfriend slams Fabio Fognini for body-shaming him

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 08:36 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Argentine player Diego Schwartzman recently Instagrammed a picture along with Raonic and users were quick to pass judgment. Fabio took a dig too: "He's eaten an elephant."

Milos Raonic, Camille Ringoir and Fabio Fognini
Tennis star Milos Raonic's model girlfriend Camille Ringoir has slammed Italian player Fabio Fognini for commenting on the Canadian World No. 30's weight.

Camille was quick to post the result of the last match the two played at Cincinnati in 2014, when Milos won 6-1, 6-0. She wrote: "Just a bread stick and a bagel @fabiofogna." The bread stick refers to the only game Fabio won, while bagel depicted the player's failure to win a single game in the second set.

