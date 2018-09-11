Minissha Lamba on Internet Wala Love: Ready for the hectic schedules of TV

television

Making her telly debut with Internet Wala Love, Minissha Lamba on how television is hardly a stepdown from films

Has the switch from movies to television given you a new perspective?

It hasn't been as dramatic a shift. It's only when you are working on a big film project that you are pampered. If it's a small production, you are working on shoestring budgets. I was prepared for television because I had been warned by friends who had already explored the medium. They told me that I won't get any time to myself due to the hectic schedule. I am okay with my life being hectic.

For some, television is a stepdown from movies.

I don't care what notion people have about the medium. I was sure this is the right step for me. For me, work is work. It doesn't matter what medium it appears on. In a film, you have two-and-a-half hours to tell your story whereas on television, the story can go on for a year or more. That is probably the only difference.

Do you watch television in your free time?

I used to watch a lot of TV. I have been a fan of Diya Aur Baati Hum and Naagin. I love the concept of shape-shifting snakes. The glamour quotient on the show is so high. It's like our own story of mermaids or unicorns.

What made you give a nod to Internet Wala Love?

I play a glamorous lady boss who is professional, hardworking and strict, and expects the rest of the staff to follow suit. It's refreshing to be offered such a role because, more often than not, you have traditional roles coming your way. I can slip into traditional roles anytime in the future, but this was too interesting to let go off.

How was the experience of working with co-stars Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma?

People on the set are warm. It becomes a happy environment when you have like-minded people working with you. Shivin and Tunisha are hardworking and made great co-stars.

The show revolves around online dating. Do you think, in India, the concept of finding love online is met with apprehension?

Once people begin to own up that they've met people they could connect with, online, it will be great. Why should you be embarrassed about it? Finding love online is viable. We are so engrossed in our own lives that we hardly have the scope to meet new people. The digital world serves as a platform to find like-minded people. When we, as a society, embrace the idea, it will become an accepted fact, like it has in the West.

Since TV is based on TRP ratings, the storyline of shows are often changed to bring in numbers. Are you ready for that?

I am 100 per cent ready. Everyone wants their show to be a success. If the show is not working, it has to be altered. I can't put my foot down and say, don't change my character. It's unfair to ask people who have invested their money into the serial to do everything my way. In fact, I should be doing everything possible to make the series a success. If there is something I can do to course correct the show, I should do it.

