Ministry of External Affairs: 21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year that 21 killed Indians.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that they have highlighted the concerns regarding the ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them. "This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died," Kumar informed.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border, he further said. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, he added.

In a ceasefire violation in Sopore earlier this month, a 30-month-old girl was severely injured and was taken to Delhi for her further treatment.

With inputs from PTI

