Ministry of WCD directs states to inspect all child care institutions

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has directed the states to inspect all child care institutions in the aftermath of the alleged sexual abuse of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar, a senior ministry official said today. The ministry has asked collectors of the respective areas to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report, he said.

"We have asked the states to get 100 percent of the child care institutions inspected by their collectors and send a report to the ministry," the WCD ministry official said. Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier directed the officials to set up a mechanism wherein women and children at shelter homes are able to reach out to them in the backdrop of the recent sexual assault cases.

About 34 minor girls were allegedly sexually abused at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur with medical reports confirming rape.

The case was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai to the Bihar Social Welfare Department, in April.

