Minor boy sexually assaulted by Arabic teacher in Hyderabad

A case has been registered against an Arabic teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. "Yesterday (March 5), a man came to us to lodge a complaint that his son was sexually assaulted by an Arabic teacher," said Falaknuma Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Syed Fiyaz.

According to the complainant, his nine-year-old son went for his regular tuition classes to learn Arabic in Madrassa, when the teacher sexually assaulted him in a bathroom. The accused, identified as M. Irfan, 22, is on the run, the police said. A case has been registered under sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and a manhunt has been launched.

