Minor girl poisons family, elopes with boyfriend

In a shocking incident, a minor girl allegedly poisoned the food meant for her family in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district and eloped with her boyfriend. According to news agency, IANS, seven members of the family reportedly fell unconscious after consuming the poisoned food. Police stated that after consuming the food, her mother, two brothers, two sisters, sister-in-law and nephew fell unconscious while the girl eloped with her boyfriend.

Uday Shankar Singh, superintendent of Police (rural) informed that on the basis of a complaint registered by the girl's father, an FIR has been lodged. The SP added that two family members have been discharged from the hospital while a woman and her child is still under observation. Incidentally, the man, who eloped with the accused, was earlier in jail on charges of raping the same girl but is now out of jail on bail. Police stated that the family was against their relationship.

The father of the girl had registered a case of rape against the accused in December 2018. However, when he was out on bail, he had allegedly threatened the girl's brother of dire consequences if the family opposed to their relationship. Mainather station house officer (SHO), Manoj Kumar Singh, stated: "Since the girl is a minor, we have registered a case against the accused Arvind Kumar under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have started investigating the case. We are also conducting searches to locate the girl."

With inputs from IANS

