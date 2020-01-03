Minor molestation case: Accused DIG now seeks anticipatory bail

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maharashtra police, Nishikant More, who has been booked for molesting a minor girl, applied for anticipatory bail on Thursday. It will be heard on January 7. However, the cop has been untraceable since an FIR was registered against him with the Taloja police in December, under IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The anticipatory bail application was filed before the Panvel sessions court by More on Thursday. "We have received details of the anticipatory bail that has been filed by the accused before the sessions court, it will be heard on January 7," said advocate Jaideep Thakkar, who is representing the minor.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal cracked the whip against errant Navi Mumbai cops for shielding More after a series of reports about the issue in mid-day, and the accused was booked and an inquiry launched.



The accused, DIG Nishikant More

A female officer is investigating the case against the top officer of Maharashtra police who was posted at the Motor Transport Unit in Pune. A team of the police has searched several locations for him after the FIR was filed, but he is still untraceable. "We have been looking for him, several statements have been recorded and our investigation is underway," a police officer said.

Special IG Motor Transport Unit, Pravin Salunke, confirmed that More is untraceable. Speaking to mid-day he said, "After the FIR registration, More has not been reporting to work. We are unable to reach him since his mobile number is out of reach, also he is not available at his official residence in Pune."

Asked whether More will be suspended, another senior officer said, "We will follow the standard operating procedure for suspension, which is, after the arrest of the accused, the person has to be in police custody for at least 24 hours. As of now he has not been arrested in the matter."

The police have also recorded the statement of the survivor and her family members under section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. "The statements will help make a stronger case against the police officer, who was seen in the video touching the minor girl inappropriately," the officer added.

The family of the girl has also confirmed that they recorded the statement before the magistrate and they will oppose the anticipatory bail application, which will be heard on January 7, by being present in the court with their lawyer.

