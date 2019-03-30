Minor run over by car in Delhi's Neb Sarai, dies

national

The minor was identified as Ajam Ansari, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, they said. According to a senior police officer, Neb Sarai police station received information regarding the accident at around 3 pm

Representation picture

New Delhi: A four-year-old boy died on Friday allegedly after he was run over by a car in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

The minor was identified as Ajam Ansari, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, they said. According to a senior police officer, Neb Sarai police station received information regarding the accident at around 3 pm.

The boy was run over in front of Kaushar Masjid, Sangam Vihar, police said. Ansari sustained severe head injuries and was taken to AIIMS where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The post-mortem will likely be conducted on Saturday, police said. The car has been seized and the accused driver, identified as Sushant Kumar Majumdar, a resident of Sabda, Nangloi, Delhi, was arrested, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was initiated, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates