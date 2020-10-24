Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding to have a stage adaptation in India

The stage adaptation of Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding (2001) will open in India in November 2021. On Friday, the filmmaker revealed her plans during a virtual masterclass in the ongoing Busan Film Festival.

The musical, starring Jaaved Jaaferi and Namit Das, premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California in 2017. Vishal Bhardwaj has scored the music, which includes the chartbuster, Kawa Kawa.

The film, which bagged the Venice Golden Lion award, featured Naseeruddin Shah, Vasundhara Das, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz and Randeep Hooda.

In other news, Mira Nair is set to adapt the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist New York Times story and podcast The Jungle Prince of Delhi as a drama series for Amazon. Nair, best known for her films Salam Bombay!, The Namesake, and The Reluctant Fundamentalist, besides Monsoon Wedding, is attached as a director and executive producer on the project.

