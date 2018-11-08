Mira Rajput shares a passionate kiss with Shahid Kapoor on Diwali

bollywood

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor sharing a lip-lock has been breaking the internet

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor.

On the occasion of Diwali, Mira Rajput shared a pretty picture on her Instagram account to share a much-in-love picture of hers with husband, Shahid Kapoor. The picture has the two of them locking lips with each other. Mira captioned the photo as: "Only love. Happy Diwali [sic]."

Shahid Kapoor had also taken to Instagram to wish a bevvy of his followers for Diwali. He shared a photo with wife Mira Rajput. The photo exudes their romance and teenage love through this picture. Even after three years of marriage, they still look like a newly-married couple. He captioned the photo as, "Happy Diwali everyone. Hope you spent it with those who matter most [sic]."

Mira Rajput also shared a photo with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Instagram and wrote, "Nice to you today [sic]." The photo states that Mira shares a sweet-and-sour relationship with Ishaan Khatter. This isn't the first time that the couple has gone all out with their public display of affection. Their Instagram account is all about mush and love for each other and the family.

Shahid and Mira are proud parents to baby Misha Kapoor, who is two years old now, and the couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, who they named Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been nominated for 'Lovestruck Jodi' category of Jhakaas Awards. Cast in your vote and let your best Jodi win!

