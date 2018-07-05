Mira Rajput takes over Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

She captioned the story "Insta taken over by me! What is he doing at the back?!" The couple is all set to welcome their second child soon

Mira Rajput with husband Shahid Kapoor

Seems like Mira Rajput wants to keep an eye on husband Shahid Kapoor as she has taken over his Instagram account. Taking over Shahid's Instagram account, the star wife shared a selfie via the Insta story feature wherein her husband was seen in the backdrop.

She captioned the story "Insta taken over by me! What is he doing at the back?!" On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming flick 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shardhha Kapoor. The couple is all set to welcome their second child soon.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor chose the day his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Beyond The Clouds, hit theatres, to make the announcement about his second child. It is said that the couple was keen on an addition to the family soon. They wanted a sibling for Misha, who was born in August 2016, so that they could grow up together. When Mira was pregnant for the first time, Shahid had put speculation to rest by confirming at the trailer launch of Udta Punjab (2016) that she was in the family way.

