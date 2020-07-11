Mira Rajput's kids Misha, Zain hijack mother's phone; reveals Shahid Kapoor's nickname

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony and since then their love has grown stronger. Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and the duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.

Misha and Zain are one of the most adorable star kids of B-town. The cute little kiddos are the apple of everyone's eye. Just like other star babies, both the kids, particularly Misha has several fan clubs dedicated to her. Shahid and Mira often treat their fans with lovey-dovey pictures of their kids on Instagram. This time it was Mira's turn to make us laugh by sharing a fun banter between the kids.

It so happened that Misha and Zain hijacked their mother's phone who decided to send their dad a few text messages. While one text showed emojis of healthy food items and fruits, another one was showed emojis of junk food such as fried, pizza and more. And that's not all. The screenshot also revealed the Shahid Kapoor's cute nickname, and it showed Shahid's name saved as 'Tommy', his character name from Udta Punjab.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Mira wrote, "Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet (sic)". Take a look:

On July 7, the couple completed five years of togetherness. And on this special occasion, Rajput took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her and Kapoor's wedding ceremony where they both could be seen seeking the blessings of God.

That's not all, Rajput also shared another picture with Kapoor and wrote a wonderful caption upon completing five years with him. She wrote- "There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you (sic)".

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh, did excellently at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the story of a brilliant doctor who takes the self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. It earned over Rs 250 crore and became one of the highest grosser of 2019.

As of now, Shahid has signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons. The film is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

