Mira Road call centre scam: Shaggy's sister surrenders three days after he gets bail

Three days after her brother Sagar aka Shaggy Thakkar, the mastermind of the fake IRS call centre scam, secured bail, Rima Thakkar surrendered herself in front of the Thane crime branch on Thursday morning. "Rima Thakkar's role in the fake IRS call centre scam was being probed and we finally arrested her," said senior inspector Nitin Thakre of the crime branch. She was produced in the sessions court on Thursday evening and remanded in police custody till June 23.

According to Thane crime branch officials, she was hiding in Gujarat and kept moving around in the state. Before she went into hiding, Reem had been residing there for 15 years, after getting married to a businessman who is based in Gujarat. She'd helped her brother start his call centre business and was handling accounting-related work of the company for the past year, after her husband faced losses in his business.

Cops had asked for her custody because they wanted to interrogate her about the several hawala transactions and transfer of almost '3 crore that she'd done to the arrested accused. Upon being asked why she surrendered after her brother secured bail, a crime branch officer said, "We are investigating whether they had any conversation with each other." Sagar has told the Thane police that his role in the scam was smaller compared to the other accused. While he claimed he was not the "mastermind," he was reluctant to disclose the identities of others involved.

