Mirzapur 2: 5 reasons to watch the all-new season of the hit web show

Following the fandom that started in 2018, Mirzapur fans will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the world of Mirzapur will return in all its glory with an all-new season! The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and fans have been waiting eagerly for the second season to know what fate holds for Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and his wife Beena (Rasika Dugal) as well as Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma).

Here are 5 things to look forward to in the latest season:

Guddu and Golu's quest for revenge

The story's much-awaited revenge is to see how Guddu Pandit and Gajgamini, aka Golu Gupta, come back and shock the entire Tripathi family when they avenge the death of their family members - Bablu, Sweety and Guddu's unborn child.

Kaleen Bhaiya's puzzling fate

Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, has portrayed every emotion from being a father to Munna bhaiya, a husband to Beena Tripathi, or a good son to Satyanand Tripathi. Now, as the pages are about to turn, Kaleen Bhaiya's family members will be seen showing their true colours.

Checkmate - Munna Bhaiya or Guddu Bhaiya?

Munna Bhaiya has been the trigger point in the last season where he kills Bablu Pandit, Sweety and Guddu Bhaiya's unborn child. Little does he realise that Guddu will return to avenge his loved ones' death, and take over Mirzapur ki Gaddi! Who will win – Munna or Guddu, only time will tell!

Beena Tripathi - The Woman of Mirzapur

Beena Tripathi has been truthful yet aggressive, and sexually tempted for her needs. However, in the previous season, we saw her being brutally tortured by her father-in-law, aka Satyanand Tripathi. Fans will finally come to know if she succumbs to the Tripathi power or whether she will go against them and plan bittersweet revenge.

A new plot twist with Sharad's entry

In season 1, Rati Shankar's son Sharad (Anjum Sharma) was last seen shaving his head with eyes full of vengeance and grief for his father's death. While Sharad had refused to join hands with Rati Shankar to be an active member of the age-old rivalry, will he now have second thoughts following his father's death?

