Mirzapur 2: Here's why the makers had to change a scene and issue an apology

Mirzapur 2 that released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month is the perfect sequel to the first season that broke records.

One of the scenes from the series had created quite a stir involving writer Surendar Mohan Pathak whose book ‘Dhabba’ was visible in it and had a voice-over that was unrelated to it but it hurt the sentiments of the writer.

Making immediate amends on the same, Puneet Krishna, Creator and Writer of the series has put out a statement apologising to Surendar Mohan Pathak and offering to change the scene to make amends to him.

The statement reads, “Dear Surender Mohan Pathak, It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series - Mirzapur Season 2 - which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named 'Dhabba' which has been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers."

"We sincerely apologize for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of hindi crime fiction."

"We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks. Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments."

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

